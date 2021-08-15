51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Separately, Citigroup downgraded 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.89. 51job has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.66.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that 51job will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in 51job by 601.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in 51job by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 51job by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

