Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

