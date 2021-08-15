Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aptinyx Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

APTX opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.80. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

