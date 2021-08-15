Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.29) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of BEAM opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

