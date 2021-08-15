Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Raised by Analyst

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In related news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,133.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,581 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

