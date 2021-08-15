Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.86. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 38,647 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

