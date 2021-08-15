Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IFS. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

IFS opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

