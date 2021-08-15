Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to Strong Sell

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

GNL has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. Analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 128,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 49.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

