Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.01. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

