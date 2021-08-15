DHT Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for DHT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHT. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.

DHT opened at $5.40 on Friday. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $922.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.