Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

