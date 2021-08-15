LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $259.58

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 259.58 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 259.20 ($3.39), with a volume of 1346244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.40 ($3.35).

Several analysts have commented on LMP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore bought 5,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

About LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.