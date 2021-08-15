Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Down 3.2%

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.65 and last traded at C$10.66. 187,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 226,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.

FSZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.63.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

