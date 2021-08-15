The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,322.00

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,322 ($17.27) and last traded at GBX 1,317.50 ($17.21), with a volume of 2084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,314 ($17.17).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The company has a market capitalization of £978.60 million and a P/E ratio of 2.65.

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) per share. This is an increase from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

In related news, insider Victoria Sant acquired 400 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,092 ($6,652.73).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.