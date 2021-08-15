Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Angi alerts:

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.75 and a beta of 1.92. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.