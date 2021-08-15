Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce $292.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $230.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.30.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,581 shares of company stock worth $46,791,550. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.