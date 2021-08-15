Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $8,986.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,986 ($117.40) and last traded at GBX 8,984 ($117.38), with a volume of 6993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,902 ($116.31).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.58 billion and a PE ratio of 49.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,756.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total value of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

