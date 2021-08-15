Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Short Interest Update

Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 26,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 261.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KMGLF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. Asiamet Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
About Asiamet Resources
Further Reading: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.