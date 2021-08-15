Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Short Interest Update

Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 26,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 261.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMGLF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. Asiamet Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

