DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. On average, analysts expect DarioHealth to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $11.94 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DarioHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DarioHealth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 219.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

