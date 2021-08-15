Bitfarms (BITF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $6.78 on Friday. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

