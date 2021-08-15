LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €78.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LXS. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.71 ($80.84).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €60.94 ($71.69) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

