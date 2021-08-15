Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €108.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €108.00 ($127.06) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KBX. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.67 ($121.96).

ETR:KBX opened at €98.74 ($116.16) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

