HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €51.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.13 ($106.04).

HFG stock opened at €82.68 ($97.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a twelve month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of €81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

