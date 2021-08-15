Equillium, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equillium in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Get Equillium alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of EQ opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.60. Equillium has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 14.37.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,034 shares of company stock valued at $231,362. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Equillium by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.