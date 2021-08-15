Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Issued By Oppenheimer

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ironSource in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.41.

ironSource stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth about $80,066,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth about $39,908,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth about $21,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth about $17,076,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth about $10,897,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

