Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $324.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 896.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 160,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 225.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 182,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 39.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth $47,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

