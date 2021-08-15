Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.62.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$86.12 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12. The stock has a market cap of C$156.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.49.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 9,240 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,771,435.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

