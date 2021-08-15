Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 163,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.57. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.