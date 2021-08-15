Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEMD. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON GEMD opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.85. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.