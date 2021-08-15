Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a £100 ($130.65) target price on the stock.

SPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £119.17 ($155.70).

Shares of LON SPX opened at £157.80 ($206.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.21. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 12 month high of £162.04 ($211.70). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £141.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

