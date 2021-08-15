GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

NYSE GCP opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.