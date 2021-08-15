Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.30.

KRNT stock opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 281.71 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.05. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Kornit Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

