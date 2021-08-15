Research Analysts Set Expectations for FedNat Holding’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedNat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.87. FedNat has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

