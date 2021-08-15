Canaccord Genuity Cuts ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target to $64.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.88.

CCXI opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $978.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. ChemoCentryx’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

