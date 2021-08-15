Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Lowered by Analyst

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.82.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,158,523. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,525 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $64,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after buying an additional 77,412 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 599,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,177,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

