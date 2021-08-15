AiHuiShou International (RERE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RERE stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. AiHuiShou International has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RERE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target for the company.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

