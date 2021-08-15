Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

BRCN opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.56 million, a P/E ratio of -245.70 and a beta of 1.06. Burcon NutraScience has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

