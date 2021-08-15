NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Financial Survey

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $17.76 billion 3.07 $651.10 million $2.03 59.94 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,379.48 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DSV Panalpina A/S and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 4 6 0 2.60 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus price target of $122.55, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. Given DSV Panalpina A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DSV Panalpina A/S is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 5.14% 16.79% 8.13% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

