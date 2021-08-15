Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) & Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Financial Review

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardagh Group and Stevanato Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Group $6.73 billion 0.07 $35.00 million N/A N/A Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ardagh Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Ardagh Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Group and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Group -0.08% -120.19% 3.42% Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ardagh Group and Stevanato Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Stevanato Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ardagh Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential downside of 4.50%. Stevanato Group has a consensus target price of $25.29, indicating a potential upside of 22.09%. Given Stevanato Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stevanato Group is more favorable than Ardagh Group.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Ardagh Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its products include metal beverage cans and glass containers. The company also engages in glass engineering, business, which include design and supply of glass packaging machinery and spare parts; and the provision of technical assistance to third party users. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

