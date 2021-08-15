Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,980. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETON shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

