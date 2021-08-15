Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.