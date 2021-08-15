Critical Contrast: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) versus Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY)

Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Celerity Solutions and Guidewire Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Guidewire Software 0 4 3 0 2.43

Guidewire Software has a consensus target price of $132.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Guidewire Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than Celerity Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Guidewire Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guidewire Software $742.31 million 12.60 -$27.20 million $0.20 562.40

Celerity Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guidewire Software.

Risk and Volatility

Celerity Solutions has a beta of -3.21, meaning that its share price is 421% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Guidewire Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A Guidewire Software -3.52% -0.65% -0.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Guidewire Software shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Guidewire Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guidewire Software beats Celerity Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celerity Solutions Company Profile

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Guidewire Client Data Management to enable customer information management. Further, it provides Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers analytics and artificial intelligence products, such as Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse; Guidewire Risk Insights, that allows insurers to assess new and evolving risks; Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a set of cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Business Intelligence that allows insurers to measure business performance, as well as Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice. It also provides implementation and integration, and professional services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

