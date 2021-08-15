Barclays Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.57 ($117.14).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €83.09 ($97.75) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €56.10 ($66.00) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

