Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €22.00 by Nord/LB

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €22.00 ($25.88) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.42 ($25.20).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.31. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1 year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.