Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 98549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Specifically, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $801,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,186,213 shares of company stock worth $52,416,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

