Short Interest in Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Decreases By 50.0%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MHGU stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Meritage Hospitality Group has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $33.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59.
