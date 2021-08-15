Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Update

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Escalon Medical stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Escalon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22.
Escalon Medical Company Profile
