Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Update

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Escalon Medical stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Escalon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

