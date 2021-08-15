Jamf’s (JAMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

JAMF stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock valued at $318,113,469.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 71.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,949 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Jamf by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the first quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Jamf by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

