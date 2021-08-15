Scotiabank Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$22.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities set a C$21.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.19.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

