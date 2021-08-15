Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €20.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.29 ($30.93).

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €29.08 ($34.21) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.83. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1-year high of €28.89 ($33.99). The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

